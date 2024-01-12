Video: How Burna Boy Reacted When He Saw Eniola Badmus’s New Body

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy was left in absolute shock when he saw actress Eniola Badmus’ new body for the first time.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, Badmus had broken the internet when she first shared photos of her new figure which got everyone talking after she lost so much weight.

Last night, she shared a video of Burna Boy’s reaction after he saw her new body for the first time.

In the video which was taken inside a club, Burna was left in shock upon sighting Eniola Badmus’s slimmer figure.

It’s Not Possible For Burna Boy To Buy A Car Worth N5 Billion – Ubi Franklin

Meanwhile, music executive, Ubi Franklin has reacted to reports of Burna Boy acquiring a Bugatti W16 Mistral worth $5 million (N5 billion).

Naija News understand that an international car dealer, Deejay Mzi, shared a clip revealing both the exteriors and interiors of the singer’s new Bugatti W16 Mistral and confirming that it belonged to the ‘Last Last’ crooner.

Some sections of the media had reported that the price tag for a brand new Bugatti W16 Mistral is approximately $5 million (N5 billion).

However, Franklin has expressed doubt that Burna would spend such an amount on a car.

Speaking in a recent interview with Fans Tribe HQ, Franklin said he doesn’t believe the news.

He said, “I will be very honest with you, I don’t think Burna Boy would buy a car for N5 billion. So go and check it very well.

“Information puts you in formation. So, whenever you see something on the internet, check very well. I’m not saying that Burna Boy doesn’t have the money. But I’m saying that Burna Boy would not buy a car; a depreciating asset for N5 billion. It’s not possible.”