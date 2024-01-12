Sowore Reveals Why Supreme Court Affirmed Abba Yusuf As Kano Governor

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, claims the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the elected governor of Kano state, “because they dread the consequences”.

Sowore made the assertion in a post via X on Friday.

Naija News eralier reported that the the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the duly elected Governor of Kano State.

Justice John Okoro, who read the lead judgment, held that the lower court was wrong in its judgment to have deducted 165,616 votes from the vote secured by Governor Yusuf.

According to the Supreme Court, the respondent’s allegation that the 165,616 ballot papers were not from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not proven. It added that by virtue of section 63(1) of the Electoral Act, before a ballot paper can be declared invalid, it must be proven that it was not given to the presiding officer.

Justice Okoro held that, in this case, the ballot papers in question were both signed and stamped; the only feature left out was the date, hence 165,616 should be added to the votes secured by Abba Yusuf.

The Supreme Court also ruled that the issue of wrong nomination of Governor Yusuf is a pre-election matter and no political party can interfere with how another party nominates its candidates.

Reacting, Sowore stated that the powers that be did not genuinely want to confirm Yusuf as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano State.

He said, “They’ve affirmed Kano for NNPP not because wanted to but because they dread the consequences!”