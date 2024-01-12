‘No Gree For Terrorists, Perpetrators’ In 2024 – DHQ Tells Nigerians

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has asked Nigerians to prevent terrorists and perpetrators of crime from having free rein in 2024.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, made this known while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He urged Nigerians to see security as a collective responsibility, stressing that the troops of the Nigerian Army will put in more work to tackle insecurity in 2024.

Buba joined the trend of the “no gree for anybody” slogan by advising Nigerians to be security conscious and report criminal activities in their environments to security operatives.

The DHQ spokesperson said troops have taken an “aggressive posture” towards insecurity in the country, adding that the aim of the military in 2024 is to locate and destroy the terrorists wherever they are hiding.

He said: “We have demonstrated our commitment by our actions to win this war.

“Troops will act with tremendous force to achieve tasks ahead as we progress in the year 2024.

“This year, 2024, I urge citizens of this country to see security as a collective responsibility of all. Therefore, no gree for terrorists, no gree for perpetrators of insecurity.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned that the “no gree for anybody” slogan being used by Nigerian youths can lead to crises in the country.

The “no gree for anybody” catchphrase has attained virality status in the Nigerian social media space and on the streets and has also been jocularly adopted by netizens as the nationwide motto for 2024.

The catchphrase loosely means “do not tolerate any form of nonsense from anybody” or “do not allow yourself to be bullied by anyone”.