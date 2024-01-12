Don Jazzy Rates Davido’s Passion For Music Amidst Wealthy Background

Veteran Nigerian music producer, Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has hailed award-winning singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, over his passion for music.

Naija News reports that Don Jazzy while speaking on the Zero Condition podcast, said he had always supported Davido for a long time, even when he was a member of the defunct Mo’Hits label.

According to the music executive, he had thought Davido would be the next big music producer after him.

He also applauded Davido’s passion for music despite coming from a wealthy family.

He said, “When I heard Back When, I thought Davido was going to be the next me because he sang and produced the song. Just go to Davido’s Instagram page or Twitter page, you will understand the passion this guy has for music. This guy wants to work, he loves the music thing. Currently, there is money, he has private jet. If he stops today, he is still going to fly a private jet and he will still be fine.”

Meanwhile, Collins Enebeli Ajereh, the father of famous Nigerian record producer and music executive, Don Jazzy, has revealed why he is not pressuring his 40-year-old son to marry.

Naija News recalls that Don Jazzy married Michelle Jackson in 2003, but the union crashed about two years after their wedding over the ambitious nature for his career.

In a recent interview with TVC, Ajereh maintained that he would not compel Don Jazzy to remarry, stressing that marriage is a personal decision.

He reiterated that his son had been married before, but he and his estranged wife decided to go their separate ways.

Story continues below advertisement

Don Jazzy’s father also refuted the claims that the record producer’s decision to stay single was because of the nature of his job.