Why I’m Not Pressurizing 40-Year-Old Don Jazzy To Get Married – Father

Collins Enebeli Ajereh, the father of famous Nigerian record producer and music executive, Don Jazzy, has revealed why he is not pressuring his 40-year-old son to marry.

Naija News recalls that Don Jazzy married Michelle Jackson in 2003, but the union crashed about two years after their wedding over the ambitious nature for his career.

In a recent interview with TVC, Ajereh maintained that he would not compel Don Jazzy to remarry, stressing that marriage is a personal decision.

He reiterated that his son had been married before, but he and his estranged wife decided to go their separate ways.

Don Jazzy’s father also refuted the claims that the record producer’s decision to stay single was because of the nature of his job.

He said, “He [Don Jazzy] was married. But they [he and his ex-wife] decided to end their marriage.”

Asked if he still had hope that Don Jazzy would remarry, Ajereh said, “Well, that is his choice. The question of marriage is individual choice. Some people choose marriage, and some don’t and yet have relationships that might blossom into what makes their lives complete.”

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy has opened up on the reason he could not sign Afrobeat stars, Davido and Wizkid to Mo’ Hits, the now-defunct record label.

Don Jazzy, alongside D’banj, co-founded Mo’ Hits Records in 2006 but the label dissolved in 2012.

Speaking in a recent podcast chat with Fisayo Fosudo, the Mavin boss explained that he was unable to sign Wizkid because Banky W’s EME got to him first.

He said it could have been “amazing” if he had signed Wizkid to his label.