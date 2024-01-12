Supreme Court Affirms Bassey Otu As Cross River Governor

Nigeria’s Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Bassey Otu As the Governor Of Cross River State.

In a ruling on Friday, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Professor Sandy Onor and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with which they sought to sack Governor Otu of the APC.

In the lead judgment, Justice Helen Ogunwumiju held that the appellants failed to prove their case.

Justice Ogunwumiju proceeded to affirm the concurrent judgments of the election tribunal and Court of Appeal, which affirmed Otu’s election.

Recall that Otu defeated his closest opponent, Senator Onor of the PDP, who polled 179,636 votes, to be proclaimed the winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Otu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, scored a total of 258,619 votes and won in 15 of the state’s 18 local governments.

The Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) as the duly elected Governor of Abia State.

This comes after the apex court, earlier on Wednesday, reserved judgment in the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Alex Otti as Abia State Governor.

The five-man panel led by John Okoro adjourned the matters for judgments after taking arguments from parties involved in the matter.

On Friday, Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, who read the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, held that the appellants (Okechukwu Ahiwe and the Peoples Democratic Party) failed to prove their case that Otti was not qualified to contest the election and that the election was marred by substantial non-complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Abba-Aji proceeded to affirm the concurrent judgments of the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal.