Supreme Court Affirms Alex Otti Of Labour Party As Governor Of Abia State

The Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) as the duly elected Governor of Abia State.

This comes after the apex court, earlier on Wednesday, reserved judgment in the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Alex Otti as Abia State Governor.

The five-man panel led by John Okoro adjourned the matters for judgments after taking arguments from parties involved in the matter.

On Friday, Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, who read the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, held that the appellants (Okechukwu Ahiwe and the Peoples Democratic Party) failed to prove their case that Otti was not qualified to contest the election and that the election was marred by substantial non-complaint.

Justice Abba-Aji proceeded to affirm the concurrent judgments of the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The court also dismissed another appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Ikechi Emenike, against Otti’s election.