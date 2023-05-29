Cross River Gov, Bassey Otu Reels Out Plan

The newly sworn-in Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has reeled out some of his plans for the state.

The new governor, who said he is ready to hit the ground, disclosed that his government has the plan to seek for a review of the Bakassi issue.

Naija News gathered that Otu said the state government would be needing N54 billion to settle over seven years of promotion arrears of civil servants in the state.

Otu made this known in his inaugural address as the Governor of Cross River State on Monday in Calabar.

The governor also noted that he would restructure the huge debt he inherited and implement very realistic budget throughout its tenure.

He added that his administration will give the state a facelift which will be achieved through critical infrastructural repairs, clearing of waterways, trimming of overgrown trees, repainting, and refuse evacuation.

The governor, who informed the state of his strategic road map aimed at guiding his actions, promised to stamp out criminality in the state, while improving the living standard of the people.

According to him, “We are excited to be here at a time like this; for champions are made in trying moments.

“We are confident and determined to restructure our huge debt stock while strengthening our fiscal posture.

“We hope to engage with the labour unions dispassionately on the feasible and sustainable paths for dealing with our depleting civil service, given that over 75 per cent of our manpower will be retiring before December, 2024.

“The same worrisome narrative applies to the backlog of staff promotion with corresponding severance burden in excess of N54 billion.

“For the few who take pride in criminality. There shall be no hiding place and only two options are on the table: turn a new leaf within our upcoming amnesty window or vacate Cross River State without delay.

“Our administration shall have zero tolerance for criminality in whatever form or shade.

“We shall expand our footprint on total healthcare and education spending per capital.

“We will curb gender-based violence and institutionalise Cross River as the cleanest, greenest and safest state in our country.

“Security confidence will be strengthened by greater illumination of the streets, monitoring crime flashpoints and creating welfare synergies with security operatives, community leaders, and hidden security watches for maximum impact.”