Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf Reacts To Supreme Court Victory

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reacted to his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday.

Naija News had earlier reported that Yusuf who contested on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was affirmed as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, had challenged Yusuf’s victory in the March governorship election.

Justice John Okoro, who read the lead judgment, held that the lower court was wrong in its judgment to have deducted 165,616 votes from the vote secured by Governor Yusuf.

The lead judgment by Justice Inyang Okoro also held that the issue of Governor Yusuf’s membership was a pre-election matter.

He said the finding that by the virtue of Section 177(c) of the Nigerian Constitution and Section 134(1) of the Electoral Act, Governor Yusuf was not sponsored by the NNPP, was not a finding of the electoral tribunal but a mere observation that his name was not contained in the membership list.

The judge said, “This court has consistently maintained that the issue of nomination or sponsorship of a candidate for an election is completely an exclusive prerogative of the political party.”

Story continues below advertisement

Yusuf in a reaction to his victory wrote on his X account, “Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah. – AKY,” alongside a picture.