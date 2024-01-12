2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 21 Fixtures, Kick Off Time

The English Premier League will return to the TV screens later tonight with matchday 21 fixtures as we gradually enter the final phase of the campaign.

Note that the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 21 will be played in the space of two weeks to give room to the players to enjoy at least a weekend out of the winter break.

This means that some matches of the matchday will take place this weekend while the remaining matches will take place next weekend.

At 8:45 p.m. later this evening, Burnley will host Luton Town to open the matchday 21 Premier League encounters.

On Saturday, January 13, the matchday will go down in full force with two explosive encounters featuring the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City vs Newcastle United, and Chelsea Vs Fulham.

The matchday will continue on Sunday with two explosive fixtures, including the game between Manchester United and Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Below are all the fixtures and kick-off times of the Premier League matchday 21:

Friday, January 12

Burnley Vs Luton Town

8:45 p.m.

Saturday, January 13

Chelsea Vs Fulham

1:30 p.m.

Newcastle Vs Manchester City

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 14

Everton Vs Aston Villa

3 p.m.

Manchester United Vs Tottenham

5:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 20

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace

1:30 p.m.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 21

Sheffield United Vs West Ham United

3 p.m.

Bournemouth Vs Liverpool

5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 22

Story continues below advertisement

Brighton Vs Wolves

8:45 p.m.