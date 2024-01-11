Transfer Update On Mbappe, Gallagher, Solanke, Dragusin, Martial, Haaland, Others

Real Madrid are considering signing 23-year-old forward Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Norway because they are worried 25-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe might decide not to join them from Paris St-Germain, according to AS.

Conor Gallagher, a 23-year-old midfielder for Chelsea, is Tottenham’s primary priority when it comes to midfield additions in January. The Blues are keen to negotiate a deal for the England international, Independent reported.

Dominic Solanke, an English striker, has informed Newcastle United that he would not be leaving the club this month after an inquiry was made for the 26-year-old forward from Bournemouth, the Telegraph claimed.

Following their defeat to Spurs in the race for Genoa’s 21-year-old Romanian center-back Radu Dragusin, Bayern Munich are on the verge of completing the signing of Tottenham’s 29-year-old English defender Eric Dier, according to Independent.

Arsenal have made a proposal of £22 million for 26-year-old Borja Mayoral of Getafe in Spain, according to the Sun.

Anthony Martial, a striker for Manchester United, is expected to stay at Old Trafford until his contract expires in the summer after turning down offers from Fenerbahce, Marseille, and a Saudi Pro league team, Sports claimed.

Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri, 22, was offered by Manchester United in a swap deal for Sporting Lisbon and Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand, 24, but the bid was rejected because of Hjulmand’s £69 million release clause, the Sun reported.

West Ham are exploring offers for Dutch striker Steven Bergwijn, 26, of Ajax, and English winger Jack Clarke, 23, of Sunderland to add one attacking player in January, according to the Telegraph.

West Ham are not planning to sign 31-year-old former England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard who is currently without a club, Daily Mail claimed.

Wolves are interested in Scotland’s 27-year-old striker Che Adams, whose contract with Southampton expires in the summer, according to Football Insiders.

Napoli may try to move for Arsenal’s 23-year-old Polish international Jakub Kiwior and Chelsea’s 24-year-old French defender Malang Sarr in January as they want to add a center-back, Fiction Italia reported.

The 24-year-old defender from Uruguay, Ronald Araujo, says he is focusing on Barcelona despite his link to Bayern Munich, Mundo Deportivo claimed.