Anthony Joshua Parties With Injured Erling Haaland In Dubai

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua celebrated New Year’s Eve in style in Dubai alongside Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland.

Recall that since December 6, Erling Haaland has been battling to recover from a foot injury after recording an unprecedented debut season at Manchester City last season.

Interestingly, the prolonged injury layoff didn’t prevent him from partying into the new year alongside Anthony Joshua who had a superb 2023 in terms of winning boxing bouts.

Haaland, his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, Joshua, and a host of others were seen in group pictures after the turn of the new year.

Afterward, Joshua was spotted at an event in Saudi Arabia which the founder of the Pretty Little Thing apparel, Umar Kamani, hosted. Haaland, and Anthony Joshua’s associate, Derek Chisora were also at the event.

The Norwegian forward is believed to be a close friend of Kamani because the reigning treble winner spent his break during the 2022 Qatar World Cup at his residence in Dubai.

Recall that Haaland sustained the foot injury during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Aston Villa on December 6. Unfortunately, City lost the game 1-0.

He did not participate in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup final even though he traveled with the squad to Saudi Arabia for the competition. In his absence, City defeated Fluminense 4-0 to be crowned the world champions for the first time in their history.

Story continues below advertisement



Haaland is expected to return to competitive football this January after staying out of football for almost a month due to his fitness issues.