More Trouble For Davido As Sophia Momodu Threatens Legal Action Against Him

Sophia Momodu, the first babymama to Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken legal action against him.

Naija News reports that this comes barely 24 hours after Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, filed a petition against Davido, for alleged bullying and threat to life.

In the cease-and-desist letter issued by Sophia’s legal team, PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitors, which emerged online on Wednesday, January 10, Davido was accused of cyberbullying and harassment.

The letter accused Davido of organising online attacks, defamatory remarks, and alleged threats towards Sophia and her close associates.

The letter stated that such behaviour violated Sophia Momodu‘s constitutional rights and ignored fundamental principles of decency and respect.

Sophia’s lawyer added in the letter that Davido would be held responsible for any harm against her babymama.

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, also known as Dammy Krane, has weighed in on the ongoing rift between Tiwa Savage and Davido.

Naija News recalls that Tiwa had filed a petition against Davido, accusing him of harassment and bullying.

In response to the petition on Wednesday, the Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said an investigation has begun.

Reacting to the drama, Dammy Krane, in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, shared a video of some individuals assaulting a man and claimed that it was Davido and his crew.

Captioning the trending clip, Dammy Krane sent a message to Davido’s fans to stop supporting oppressors.