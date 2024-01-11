Tiwa Savage: God Will Never Support The Foolishness And Wickedness Of Man – Dammy Krane Knocks Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, also known as Dammy Krane, has weighed in on the ongoing rift between Tiwa Savage and Davido.

Naija News recalls that Tiwa had filed a petition against Davido, accusing him of harassment and bullying.

In response to the petition on Wednesday, the Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said an investigation has begun.

This is coming after Savage ex-husband, TeeBillz, took to Instagram on Monday, to threaten Davido for disrespecting his family.

Reacting to the drama, Dammy Krane, in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, shared a video of some individuals assaulting a man and claimed that it was Davido and his crew.

Captioning the trending clip, Dammy Krane sent a message to Davido’s fans to stop supporting oppressors.

He wrote, “Video clip of Owe B Owe and crew attacking tokunbo. Say No to Oppression and Bullying ‼

“If humans support the foolishness and wickedness of a man, GOD won’t. Meanwhile this owe b owe boy has not learnt from what happened recently If you believe Nobody can touch you because of your money and paid supporters; GOD will show you he can touch you where it would hurt the most. POWERFUL GOD.” [sic].

Watch the video below,