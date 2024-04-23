FG Summons Lead British School Management Over Bullying

The Federal Government has summoned the management of Lead British International School, Abuja, over allegations of bullying in the school.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at a strategic planning meeting.

Sununu said the ministry is not taking the bullying incident lightly and has already called for an emergency meeting with the government.

He said, “I woke up to so many calls, and a video was forwarded to me about how a female student was maltreated by other students here in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The ministry is not taking it lightly; we have already called for an emergency meeting between the Federal Capital Territory and the authorities of that school because we believe that an attack on one is an attack on all.

“We have also invited all the parties involved and an investigation has been launched

into the issue.”

Naija News earlier reported that there is an outrage on social media following the alleged bullying of a female student of the school.

An X user, @mooyeeeeeee, in an SOS post accompanied by two videos on Monday night, is seeking justice for the female student and to stop bullying in society.

In one of the videos, the victim was seen being slapped repeatedly by another female student while asking “Who broke my heart?”.

In another video, the victim was seen sitting next to a male classmate who was heard saying “I spoilt her relationship”.

Following the development, some netizens took to social media to condemn the incident and called on the school to punish the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the management of the school has condemned the bullying incident in the institution.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Head of Abuja School, Abraham Ogunkambi, said the school management is taking the matter seriously.