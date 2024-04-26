I Paid IT Expert To Delete My Sex Tape From Internet, Mobile Phones – Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer ad songwriter, Tiwatope Savage, widely known as Tiwa Savage, has said she paid an Information Technology expert to remove her explicit video from the internet.

Naija News reports that the ‘Kele Kele Love’ crooner stated this in a revealing interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 in New York on Wednesday.

The Nigerian superstar added that she paid the IT expert to remove the viral adult tape from all mobile devices accros the country after it was used in an attempt to blackmail her.

Tiwa stated that her biggest fear about her sex tape leaking was that her son might one day see it, hence the need for her to remove it from the internet.

She said: “My biggest fear about my sex tape leaking was that my son might one day see it.

“But I got in touch with an IT expert who hacked the video from the internet and everyone’s mobile device. Right now, you can’t find it anywhere. Even if you had it stored on your phone.”

Recall that the singer’s personal ordeal began in October 2021 when she first announced she was being blackmailed with the sex tape, recorded with a person she was dating at the time.

She stated that the incident had significant repercussions on her career, including the loss of several ambassadorial roles.