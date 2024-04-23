Video: I Wish It Never Happened – Abuja Student Who Bullied Schoolmate Begs For Forgiveness

The student of the Lead British International School who bullied her fellow student has apologised for her action.

In a video obtained by Naija News, the student, who appeared remorseful, begged Nigerians to forgive her while adding that she wished the whole episode had not happened.

Speaking in the video, Hassan said, “I am very sorry for what I did to Namtira. I am also apologising to you all out there. I am sincerely sorry. I wish it never happened

Watch the video below.

Recall that in a video shared on Monday night by an X user @moooyeeeee, the student had repeatedly slapped her schoolmate.

The user called for justice for the victim.

The video was greeted with heavy backlash, with netizens calling for investigations and sanctions.

The School’s management noted in a statement released to the public that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement signed by the Head of the School, Abraham Ogunkanmbi, LBIS noted that the school has initiated an investigation and appointed a dedicated team to conduct a ‘thorough inquiry’ into the matter.

Ogunakanmbi said the team is currently gathering information, including a review of the video footage and interviews with witnesses, to understand the full scope of the incident and identify the immediate and remote causes.