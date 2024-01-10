Transfer Update On Henderson, Sancho, Dragusin, Coutinho, Palmer, Maresca, Others

Bundesliga and Premier League clubs are ready to compete for the signature of 33-year-old midfielder Jordan Henderson, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, according to ESPN.

Al-Ettifaq are not ready to allow Henderson to leave on loan or permanently in January. He is due to meet with Steven Gerrard, the manager, and Mark Allen, the sporting director of the club, Talksport claimed.

Jadon Sancho will only stay at Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season as the German side were not able to secure a chance to sign the 23-year-old England winger from Manchester United permanently, the Mirror reported.

Bayern Munich have expressed interest in 21-year-old Romanian defender Radu Dragusin, who has been targeted by Tottenham, according to Sky Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain want to keep their 25-year-old French forward Kylian Mbappe even though his contract expires in the summer, according to RMC Sport.

The 35-year-old Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic may retire or play in the Premier League again since he is not happy in Rennes, L’Equipe claimed.

German midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 28, is reportedly in talks to leave Bayern Munich for Paris St-Germain in January, Sky Germany claimed.

While on loan at Al-Duail in Qatar, 31-year-old Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa may sign with Inter Miami, according to the Sun.

Last summer, Cole Palmer, a Chelsea and English forward who is 21 years old, tried to leave Manchester City on loan but was told to “stay or you get sold” before he signed with Chelsea, Sky Sports reported.

Fulham, Chelsea, AC Milan, and Barcelona have all recently been keeping an eye on 25-year-old striker Vangelis Pavlidis of AZ Alkmaar and Greece, according to Evening Standard.

Inter Milan are interested in 28-year-old Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi, according to Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca, Sky Sports claimed.

Story continues below advertisement

English winger Samuel Iling-Junior’s representatives will meet with Juventus to discuss the 20-year-old’s options for a new deal, as his current one ends in 2025, according to Tuttosport.