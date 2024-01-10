Toyin Abraham Names Herself World Best Actress, Reveals Why Female Entertainers Are More Successful Than Their Male Counterparts

Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham has named herself as the world’s best actress.

The actress added that the title is not simply a self-acclaimed one but her fans gave her the title.

Naija News reports the actress and filmmaker stated this during a recent interview with skit maker, Bae U Barbi.

On why she is the world’s best, Abraham said her beauty, brain and acting are top-notch.

She said, “I didn’t call myself [the world’s best actress], people called me word best because I am the world’s best.

“My confidence is top-notch, my beauty is top-notch, my brain is top-notch, my acting is top-notch. So, I am world best. I didn’t call myself, they [fans] called me and I claimed it.”

The actress also disclosed that the entertainment industry favours women more than men, stating that female entertainers are more successful than their male counterparts because they are “very emotional”.

Why I Featured Emeka Ike In ‘Malaika’ Movie After 13 Years Break – Toyin Abraham Opens Up

Meanwhile, Toyin Abraham recently shared the reason behind her decision to cast her senior colleague and seasoned actor, Emeka Ike, in a film after his 13-year hiatus from the screen.

In an interview on the Your View show broadcasted on TVC on Thursday, December 21, Toyin explained that she felt it was necessary to give Emeka another opportunity in the industry.

This decision stemmed from his previous marriage controversy, which had a detrimental impact on his career.

He revealed that the turmoil in his personal life, particularly the marital issues, plunged him into depression. This emotional struggle led him to withdraw from the limelight, as he felt ashamed of the circumstances surrounding his marriage.