Economic Hardship: List Of Top Nigerian Celebrities Still Suffering Backlash Over Support For Tinubu

Considering the economic challenges facing Nigerians, some individuals have expressed frustration towards celebrities who supported and campaigned for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

Despite public appeals to fans to stop the backlash online, these celebrities have continued to face attacks for their decision.

In this article, Naija News lists some Nigerian entertainers who are still confident in the administration of Tinubu amidst the growing scrutiny and criticism.

1. Toyin Abraham: Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, earned the nickname ‘Asiwaju baby’ because of her staunch support for President Tinubu.

Shortly before the election, the movie star affirmed that Tinubu was the best choice for the country, stressing that he had serious plans for Nigeria.

However, Toyin’s social media post regarding her meeting with Tinubu after the election resurfaced online, with netizens bashing her over the hardship in the country.

In response, the actress noted that the economic hardship faced by citizens was getting to her, and she could not explain how she felt about it.

2. Olaiya Igwe: Veteran actor, Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, in the build-up to the 2023 election, went naked to campaign for Tinubu, which earned him backlash online.

He revealed that Tinubu saved his life after he was diagnosed with nephrolithiasis (kidney stones) without knowing him.

However, the veteran recently made a U-turn and apologised to Nigerians for going naked on the beach to campaign for Bola Tinubu. He pleaded that the abuse on social media should stop.

Olaiye Igwe also clarified that his apologies did not mean he regretted campaigning for the president.

3. Seyi Law: Nigerian ace comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, recently revealed that he lost over 200,000 social media followers because he supported President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election.

In a recent interview on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, the comedian stated that it was unfair for people to keep calling him out over the economic situation in the country, adding that he never asked Nigerians to vote for President Tinubu.

4. Eniola Badmus: Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, faced serious criticisms for her support of Bola Tinubu, during the 2023 election, stating there was no going back on her decision.

Replying to a fan who questioned how she is currently coping with the economic challenge, Eniola said she was still standing on his mandate and believed very much in his ability to turn things around if given the time.

5. Lege Miami: Nollywood actor, Kehinde Adams, better known as Lege Miami, also declared his support for Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections and has not relented in showing him full support to date, despite the criticisms online.