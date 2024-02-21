Your Ranting Is Not Getting To Me – Toyin Abraham Responds To Those Criticising Her For Supporting Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has said that she is not affected by the rants of people blaming her for supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Toyin Abraham and others who supported Tinubu during the 2023 election have come under heavy backlash for their choices.

However, Abraham has stated that she is unperturbed by the criticisms she is encountering.

Responding to some users who left comments on her IG page, the thespian said she is more concerned about the hardship many are facing.

See the exchange below:

I Did Not Support Tinubu Because I Wanted To Spite You – Seyi Law To Critics

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, also known as Seyi Law, has reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Recall that the comedian had supported Tinubu during the election campaign in 2023.

The media personality has, however, come under heavy backlash following the worsening economic hardship in the country.

Many youths called him out for supporting the Tinubu-led federal government.

Undeterred by the heavy criticism against him, Seyi Law has taken to his X account to express optimism that the Nigerian economic situation will get better.

He insisted that he did not support Tinubu to spite others but was led by the belief that the president had what it takes to achieve a better Nigeria.

Speaking via his X account, he wrote, “I laugh not at your pains and I know there’s a lot of hardship right now. The fact that I supported a different candidate from you isn’t to spite you but out of my belief that my candidate will achieve a better Nigeria.

“I can’t abandon the government that I voted for. I can only join them to bring relief to Nigerians.”

He claimed he was currently in Abuja talking with some government officials to bring hope to Nigerians.

“The cost of governance will reduce, minimum wage will increase, and food affordability will improve”, Seyi Law claimed.