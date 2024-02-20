I Did Not Support Tinubu Because I Wanted To Spite You – Seyi Law To Critics

Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, also known as Seyi Law, has reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Recall that the comedian had supported Tinubu during the election campaign in 2023.

The media personality has, however, come under heavy backlash following the worsening economic hardship in the country.

Many youths called him out for supporting the Tinubu-led federal government.

Undeterred by the heavy criticism against him, Seyi Law has taken to his X account to express optimism that the Nigerian economic situation will get better.

He insisted that he did not support Tinubu to spite others but was led by the belief that the president had what it takes to achieve a better Nigeria.

Speaking via his X account, he wrote, “I laugh not at your pains and I know there’s a lot of hardship right now. The fact that I supported a different candidate from you isn’t to spite you but out of my belief that my candidate will achieve a better Nigeria.

“I can’t abandon the government that I voted for. I can only join them to bring relief to Nigerians.”

He claimed he was currently in Abuja talking with some government officials to bring hope to Nigerians.

“The cost of governance will reduce, minimum wage will increase, and food affordability will improve”, Seyi Law claimed.