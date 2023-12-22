Nollywood Actor Speaks On Romantic Affair With Toyin Abraham, Blasts Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor cum movie producer, Martini Animashaun, has debunked the accusation of having a romantic affair with his colleague, Toyin Abraham.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, in a post via Instagram, alleged that Martini, a manager to Toyin in 2016, was having a romantic relationship with the actress.

However, in a statement via Instagram on Friday, Martini slammed Yomi, saying he was never involved in an alleged affair with Toyin Abraham.

He noted that his colleague, Yomi, was being petty and seeking attention with a false narrative about him.

He wrote: “Attn: @realyomifabiyi Yomi Fabiyi, aka, Ikebe Super Clarification Regarding Recent Rumors Peddled By Yomi Fabiyi

“Recently, I was reliably informed by a relative known to my colleague, Yomi Fabiyi and I about my involvement in an alleged affair with actress Toyin Abraham and ‘our’ participation in running a blog (Gistlover). I want to address these rumors.

“While I am aware of Mr. Fabiyi being an attention whore and a petty human devoid of reasoning as to how his behavior can affect another human, I have decided to clarify things.

“I maintain a professional relationship with Toyin Abraham. I managed Toyin’s career in 2016. Nothing besides a working relationship exists between me and Toyin; Yomi, your tales are baseless and lack any factual foundation.

“There is also no truth to the rumor that Toyin and I own and run Gistlover. I understand that misinformation can spread quickly, but I assure you that these rumors are unfounded.

“I urge the media to exercise caution and adhere to journalistic integrity by verifying facts before publishing “sensational stories.” It’s important to note that spreading false information damages the reputations of the individuals involved and perpetuates a culture of misinformation.

“To set the record straight, I am a Nollywood actor and producer and run Tinimash Films Productions. I value transparency and open communication, and addressing any misconceptions is important.

“Thank you for your understanding and support.”