Toyin Abraham Threatens To Punch Bobrisky After Emerging As Best-Dressed Female At ‘Ajakaju’ Movie Premiere

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, jokingly threatened to punch Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, after he emerged as the best-dressed female at the ‘Ajakaju’ movie premiere.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, officially premiered her first cinema movie, Ajakaju ‘Beast of Two Worlds’, on Sunday night, March 24.

Many top celebrities, including Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Denrele Edun, Femi Adebayo, and many others, stormed the Circle Mall, Lekki, in Lagos State, in mysterious and show-stopping outfits for the event.

One of the videos from the event that surfaced online captured Toyin looking stunned after she was told that Bobrisky had won the best-dressed female award at the premiere.

While questioning if the organizers were insane to have crowned Bobrisky the winner, the movie star jokingly threatened to punch Bobrisky, who was seen bragging and responding to Toyin.

Toyin, who spoke in Yoruba, also urged Bobrisky to give her two hundred thousand Naira from the N1 million award money.

Part of Toyin’s words is translated, “Bobrisky, best-dressed female, if I give you an uppercut. Are you guys mad that Bobrisky is winning Best Female? Are you mad? Well, you will give me part of the money.”