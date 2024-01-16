I Was Hospitalised Various Times Over Piracy Of ‘Malaika’ – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has said that the piracy of her movie, Malaika resulted in her having panic attacks and being hospitalised at various times.

The thespian stated this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in Lagos.

Abraham statement is coming amidst police reports that five suspects have been apprehended in relation to the pirated movie which, according to the actress, gulped N500 million in production.

Abraham, who said she has taken up the fight against pirates, commended the police for matching their words with action by arresting the suspects.

Earlier, the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, said it had arrested five suspects, including two women, over the alleged piracy of the movie.

The spokesperson for the department, ASP Aminat Mayegun, paraded the suspects before newsmen at the FCID, Alagbon, Lagos.

Mayegun said that the suspects were allegedly involved in conspiracy, infringement on intellectual property, piracy and cyber-related crimes concerning the unlawful use of cyberspace to broadcast the movie.

“The petitioners alleged that some elements had criminally pirated their latest movie, which was originally released for cinema viewing only on December 21, 2023.

“Following the receipt of the petition, a joint investigation involving the Special Investigation Units of the Anti-Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Department was launched, while the unique intelligence and cybercrime assets of the Force were optimally deployed,” she said.