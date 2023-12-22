Why I Featured Emeka Ike In ‘Malaika’ Movie After 13 Years Break – Toyin Abraham Opens Up

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, recently shared the reason behind her decision to cast her senior colleague and seasoned actor, Emeka Ike, in a film after his 13-year hiatus from the screen.

In an interview on the Your View show broadcasted on TVC on Thursday, December 21, Toyin explained that she felt it was necessary to give Emeka another opportunity in the industry.

This decision stemmed from his previous marriage controversy, which had a detrimental impact on his career.

He revealed that the turmoil in his personal life, particularly the marital issues, plunged him into depression. This emotional struggle led him to withdraw from the limelight, as he felt ashamed of the circumstances surrounding his marriage.

During the interview, the mother of one expressed her belief that the veteran actor deserved a second chance, considering the challenges he faced after being embroiled in a marital dispute with his ex-wife, Emma. Emma had accused Emeka Ike of assault and had restricted his access to their children.

In the film, Emeka Ike, who is 56 years old, portrays the character of Toyin’s husband.

Clarifying the rationale behind her decision to bring him back, Toyin said: “I’ve been talking to Uncle Emeka since last year; I know he has been off for a long time, everything we heard; then obviously, I was not as big as this so I sent him a message.

“My manager Otunba Seun got his number for me, and I said come back, and he said, ‘What if’…everything that happened,’ I said don’t worry, even if you did it, you have suffered enough, 13 years, it’s okay, it’s fine.

“I am not saying you did; I wasn’t there, but even if you did, it’s okay, 13 years. I don’t mind taking risks; it doesn’t matter because I see you in this role. I feel everybody deserves a second chance. It’s okay.“