Kano Governorship: Accept Supreme Court Verdict In Good Faith – Shekarau Tells NNPP, APC

The former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has called upon the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respectfully accept the Supreme Court’s forthcoming verdict.

Shekarau made this appeal during an interview on Channels TV’s program “Politics Today.”

The former Governor emphasized his belief in the judicial process, underscoring that no amount of abuse, hatred, or hate speech can influence the granting or denial of political power.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the ongoing legal tussle between Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP and the APC’s candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, following the contentious governorship election in March of the previous year.

Both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court have previously ruled against Governor Yusuf, leading to his current appeal at the Supreme Court.

The legal battle has been closely watched, as it is pivotal in determining the political leadership of Kano State.

Shekarau’s call for the acceptance of the Supreme Court’s decision is a plea for political stability and respect for the rule of law.

He said, “Anybody who has been following my own characteristics in politics knows that it is politics of peace and without bitterness. I see my political friends as friends and associates regardless of the political leaning.

“When it is the time to contest we go into the field and once the elections are held and the winner is declared my attitude is that if you have any clear evidence of malpractice you can go civilized. And once the court pronounces its stand and you pursue it up to the last stage, once this is done the game is over; and we prepare for the next round of elections.

“There is one popular saying: Whoever is not prepared to lose is not a civilized candidate. No amount of certainty will give you a 100 percent assurance. Once the voters decide, that is all. But it does not mean you will take any rubbish. If you have reasons you can go to court. We have been preaching this in Kano.

“Now they are in court over the Kano governorship election; we keep our fingers crossed. I am advising both parties NNPP and the APC that once the Supreme Court decides, let (there) be peace and accept. And I am appealing to them that abuses, hatred and hate speeches will not give you or deny you power.”