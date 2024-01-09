Trent Alexander-Arnold Won’t Play For Liverpool For ‘Few Weeks’

Liverpool have confirmed that the club’s defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold, will be sidelined for “a few weeks” due to a knee injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained the injury during Liverpool’s 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

The 25-year-old England international, who was voted Liverpool’s vice-captain in the summer, has made 25 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored two goals so far this season.

Despite being predominantly a right-back, Alexander-Arnold has essentially shifted forward into midfield this season.

Ahead of Liverpool’s EFL semi-final clash with Fulham scheduled for 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders, confirmed the nature of Alexander-Arnold’s injury.

He said: “Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game so he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover.

“He had a scan, and he will be out for a few weeks, so let’s see after that.”

The assistant coach added: “It is a big blow as he was one of our most important players. Even in bad spells, he was the one putting the balls where we needed the difference.

“We will have to find new dynamics without him because he made our game flexible but hopefully it is three weeks.

“He will get some rest and then hopefully he can come back to where he was. This guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility.

“We will miss him.”

This means Alexander-Arnold will miss Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham at Anfield. He could also miss the Premier League game against Bournemouth on January 21, and then the EFL Cup second-leg tie against Fulham three days later.

Liverpool are also without Wataru Endo, who is with Japan in the Asia Cup, and Mohamed Salah, who is with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Left-back Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas should resume training at the end of the month, according to Lijnders, as they continue to heal from injuries to their shoulders.

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is out with a hamstring injury, while captain Virgil van Dijk is healthy enough to play against Fulham on Wednesday.