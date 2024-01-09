Brown Ideye Insists Super Eagles Have All It Takes To Win 2023 AFCON

Former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, has insisted that the Nigerian team has no excuse not to win the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Brown Ideye, who played a prominent role in helping the Super Eagles win the 2013 edition of the tournament in South Africa, believes that the current squad is better prepared to win the competition for Nigeria after ten years of waiting.

The 34th edition of the competition will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, across five venues in Ivory Coast, and the Super Eagles are seen as one of the favourites for the tournament.

Since they won the title in 2013, the Super Eagles have failed to qualify for both the 2015 and 2017 editions of the competition.

They only managed to finish in third place when they returned to the competition in 2019. In the 2021 edition of the competition in Cameroon, the Super Eagles were defeated by Tunisia in round 16.

While preparing for the 2023 edition of the competition in Dubai, coach Jose Peseiro’s team lost 2-0 to Guinea in a friendly match on Monday after defeating a nearby Dubai club 12-0 in a practice match.

The team’s week-long camping trip in the United Arab Emirates ended earlier today, January 9, with a disappointing friendly, further casting doubts on their prospects of winning the 2023 AFCON.

Unlike most football enthusiasts who have given up on the Super Eagles before the tournament’s commencement, Brown Ideye sees no reason why Nigeria shouldn’t win it.

“No excuses this time because this squad has what it takes to win it,” Ideye wrote on his X account.