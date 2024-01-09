Music Executive, Soso Soberekon Gives Update On Health After Ghastly Car Accident

Nigerian music executive, Soso Soberekon, has given an update on his health after a ghastly car accident at Okada University, Edo State.

Naija News reports that a viral video shows Soberekon’s car in bad shape inside the bush.

According to reports, Sosoberekon’s airbags all burst out due to the intensity of the accident, and some eyewitnesses claim that the car somersaulted before hitting a tree in a nearby bush.

Giving an update on his health, Soso shared a picture of him alongside the damaged vehicle on Instagram.

He said he was fine and expressed appreciation to those who had reached out to him.

He wrote: “I want to express my heartfelt thanks for all the calls and support after my car accident. Your kindness means the world to me. I AM OK.”

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija’ Shine Ya’ Housemate, Chizzy Francis, has been involved in a ghastly motor accident.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, stating that God gave him another chance.

Sharing a video of the damaged vehicle, Chizzy said he came out without any scratches and could not explain how everything happened.