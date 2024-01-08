BBNaija Star, Chizzy Involved In Ghastly Accident

Former Big Brother Naija’ Shine Ya’ Housemate, Chizzy Francis, has been involved in a ghastly motor accident.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, stating that God gave him another chance.

Sharing a video of the damaged vehicle, Chizzy said he came out without any scratches and could not explain how everything happened.

He wrote: “3days ago God gave me a second chance, and I’m making every moment count. Surviving the unimaginable, thriving against all odds. Strength comes not from what you can do, but from overcoming what you thought you couldn’t.

“Every scar tells a story of survival and resilience. It was indeed a fatal one but how I came out from the car with zero scratch is still what I can’t explain.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has expressed appreciation to God after a near-death experience.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via Instagram on Sunday.

The actress noted that what killed her mother in a flash almost happened to her, but she came out alive and strong.

Story continues below advertisement

Nkechi added that her birthday this year would be unique because God gave her a second chance.