‘What Took My Mother Almost Killed Me’ – Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has expressed appreciation to God after a near-death experience.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via Instagram on Sunday.

The actress noted that what killed her mother in a flash almost happened to her, but she came out alive and strong.

Nkechi added that her birthday this year would be unique because God gave her a second chance.

She wrote, “There is indeed a thin line between life and death 😊 but I stay THANKFUL to GOD that I came out alive and strong🙏🏻 what took my mother in a flash almost happened to me few days ago, but GOD said NO it’s not your turn….I stand on the altar of God Almighty and say Back to sender to the plan of the devil…cus I Nkechi Blessing Sunday shall not Die, but live to declare the good works of the lord.

“My birthday this year, February 14th will be too special because God gave me a second chance🙏🏻 He’s indeed a miracle working GOD.”

Meanwhile, famous Cinematographer and video director, Buari Olalekan Oluwasegun, popularly known as Unlimited LA, has said incorporating foreign cultures and nudity in Nigerian music videos is driven by the desire to attract music consumers.

According to him, some artists specifically request video directors to include certain cultural elements or nudity in their music videos based on consumer demands or to target specific audiences.

Story continues below advertisement

In a recent interview with Channels Television, Unlimited LA shared his insights, stating, “Talking about it [infusion of foreign cultures and nudity in Nigerian music videos], I think Nigerians are the most travelled people. I read it somewhere.”