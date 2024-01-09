Kidnappers Abduct RCCG Elder, Demand N50m Ransom In Ogun

A 70-year-old farmer, identified as Pa Adeife Ifelaja, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in Ogun State.

Ifelaja, an elder at a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Ijebu Igbo, headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government, was kidnapped in December.

According to Daily Trust, Ifelaja was abducted at his residence in Ijebu Igbo on the night of December 31 while preparing to go for the Crossover service.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers have reached out to the family and demanded a N50 million ransom.

The source said, “It is true that Pa Adeife Ifelaja was kidnapped on the night of Sunday, December 31, 2023 while preparing for the Crossover service. I learnt the abductors are asking for N50m which the family said they do not have.

“I heard they were negotiating for N10m but I don’t know if the ransom was paid. The incident was reported at a police station in Ijebu Igbo.”

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the incident, on Monday.

He said, “Honestly, the police have been working to get the man rescued.

“We are on it; even when the kidnappers have been trying to mislead us about their location, we are on their trail and very soon, we shall achieve success.”