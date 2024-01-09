Gov Abiodun Seeks FG’s Approval For Free Trade Zone In Remo

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has implored the federal government to grant permission for the Remo Economic Zone to function as a free trade zone.

Naija News reports that Abiodun made the appeal on Tuesday when he hosted the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, and her delegation in his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office.

He stated that the approval was required so that processing companies that had signed contracts to process raw materials in the zone could begin operations.

He highlighted that if approval was granted, the zone would record many processing companies willing to sign up to begin operations within the following year, claiming that the state had the most out of the six Special Agro Processing Zones.

He said, “We have an impending application for the Remo Economic Zone in your office as a Special Economic Zone that enjoys the status of a Free Trade Zone, and the reason for that is very simple.

“The entire economic zone is being developed in partnership between the state government and the third party, and we have ĺlocated the airport as one of the Enablers of its own. Part of the requirements that we signed with our partner was that this economic zone would be a Free Trade Zone.

“It allows all the processing companies all over the world who have already signed to process in that zone to process the raw materials that will be brought from all over the state and the zone. They can export them to other parts of the continent.

“We are aware that when you assumed office, you decided to review the number of Free Trade Zones that we have in the country and decide on which ones are truly required, needed, and deserving.

“The problem we have is that our partner in his determination to move that economic zone, has begun to award contracts and because the model we have was that in the process of doing that, certain taxes that you would have to pay if it is not an economic zone and that is hindering the process which is why we are looking at ways solving the problem speedily.

“We realized that it is important to have these Economic Zones around the State so that investors can conveniently choose the part of the state that suits them. We constructed the Epe-Ijebu-ode road, and this road will evacuate goods and people from Lagos to the East through our state.

“We created another economic zone around Kajola because this is where we have the rail line that comes from Ibadan. We will soon launch our Dry Seaport in that particular Economic Zone.

“We also have the one in Yewa through the Ota axis. All these economic zones are to ensure that the cargo produced in Ogun State is conveniently processed, and this will generate job opportunities and enhanced value chains.”