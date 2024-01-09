Sports
FA Cup Fourth Round Draw, Kick Off Time: Man City, Chelsea Get EPL Clubs
The reigning champions of the FA Cup, Manchester City have been paired with fellow Premier League title contenders, Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the tournament.
The FA Cup fourth round will commence on January 27, ten days after the replay involving teams whose third-round games ended in draws.
Premier League teams like Manchester United, and Liverpool will have to wait for the outcome of the FA Cup replays to know their opponents for their fourth-round tie.
As for Chelsea, they got a very strong opponent for their fourth-round encounter in Aston Villa. The all-Premier League affairs will take place at 4 p.m. on January 27.
Below are the FA Cup fourth-round fixtures and kick-off time:
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea City
West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Newcastle United
All the FA Cup fourth round encounter in the 2023-2024 season has the same kickoff time (4 p.m.) and will take place on the same day, January 27.
Note that, unlike the previous round when teams will go into replays if they end their tie in a draw, the FA Cup fourth round has no room for replays. If a tie ends in a draw, it will be settled by a penalty shootout.