FA Cup Fourth Round Draw, Kick Off Time: Man City, Chelsea Get EPL Clubs

The reigning champions of the FA Cup, Manchester City have been paired with fellow Premier League title contenders, Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the tournament.

The FA Cup fourth round will commence on January 27, ten days after the replay involving teams whose third-round games ended in draws.

Premier League teams like Manchester United, and Liverpool will have to wait for the outcome of the FA Cup replays to know their opponents for their fourth-round tie.

As for Chelsea, they got a very strong opponent for their fourth-round encounter in Aston Villa. The all-Premier League affairs will take place at 4 p.m. on January 27.

Below are the FA Cup fourth-round fixtures and kick-off time:

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Newcastle United

All the FA Cup fourth round encounter in the 2023-2024 season has the same kickoff time (4 p.m.) and will take place on the same day, January 27.

Note that, unlike the previous round when teams will go into replays if they end their tie in a draw, the FA Cup fourth round has no room for replays. If a tie ends in a draw, it will be settled by a penalty shootout.