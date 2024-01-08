One Dies As Fire Engulfs Kano Oil Depot

There was commotion in Kano State on Monday morning after a fire incident occurred at an engine oil depot in Kano, as the unfortunate incident resulted in the death of one individual.

Naija News learnt that the inferno caused significant destruction to multiple buildings within the facility situated at Hotoro Eastern bypass.

The depot witnessed the prompt arrival of firefighters from the state fire service, who swiftly worked to extinguish the flames while local residents sought safety.

Daily Trust quoted an eyewitness to have disclosed that the fire outbreak transpired following the arrival of an oil tanker loaded with oil at the depot.

Information regarding the extent of damage caused by the fire remains limited at the time of filing this report.