Guardiola Hails Kevin De Bruyne After Return From Injury Excites Man City Fans

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has described Kevin de Bruyne, who got a standing ovation after making his comeback to the game on January 7, as an incredible player.

Kevin de Bruyne made his return from his four months of fitness issues during Manchester City’s FA Cup game against Championship side, Huddersfield.

Guardiola didn’t start the 32-year-old Belgian midfielder who is just returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out of football since the beginning of the 2023-2024 season.

He made his return to the pitch in the 57th minute of the FA Cup game against Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, January 7.

As Kevin de Bruyne made his way to the pitch, all the Manchester City fans at the stadium stood up to give the Premier League assists King a warm welcome.

Note that the fans started applauding him the moment he stood up from the bench to warm up for the game in the second half. The excitement he ignited in the stadium was even louder than when City scored the first two goals of the match in the first half.

“Kevin must know how much the people love him,” Pep Guardiola said.

“He’s incredible. Kevin, until he decides to leave or retires, will forever be one of the most beloved players. We are really pleased for him.”

Even after having a protracted stay away from the game, Kevin de Bruyne stepped up and showed the City fans what they have been missing.

Story continues below advertisement

Before providing an assist for Manchester City’s fifth goal, he was involved in their fourth as the reigning treble winners defeated the Championship side 5-0.