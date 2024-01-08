FFK, Dele Momodu React As BBC Exposes Late TB Joshua’s Alleged Sexual Crimes

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, have reacted to the series of allegations against the late Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Naija News reported that a two-year investigation by the BBC, in collaboration with the international media platform, Open Democracy, uncovered disturbing allegations of widespread abuse and torture in SCOAN.

The investigation spans nearly two decades, revealing harrowing accounts from former church members across various countries.

The testimonies from over 25 ex-church members, including five from the UK, depict a harrowing pattern of atrocities, including rape, forced abortions, and physical violence.

The most recent accounts date back to 2019, with many victims describing their ordeal as akin to being in a cult.

Reacting, Dele Momodu, in a post shared on Instagram, reiterated that TB Joshua suffered loads of attacks during his lifetime, and even after his death, he has continued to generate controversies, sadly, he is not alive to defend himself.

He wrote, “PROPHET TEMITOPE BALOGUN JOSHUA in his lifetime suffered loads of attacks… And even in his death, he continues to generate controversies… Unfortunately, he’s not here to defend himself…There is good and bad in every mortal, but I always look out for more good than bad in every human I encounter… PASTOR TEMITOPE BALOGUN JOSHUA was certainly an “angel” on earth to the needy and the afflicted, and he touched millions of lives globally… He was definitely not a Jesus Christ but undoubtedly one of the most accomplished Prophets on Planet Earth. May the Ministry he left behind continue to thrive and prosper in order to touch more helpless and hopeless situations”

Also reacting, FFK said the late TB Joshua touched many lives and fought a good fight to establish a great and enduring legacy, hence no institution can destroy it with lies.

FFK wrote, “So true! You touched many lives, fought a good fight, stood till the end and established a great and enduring legacy. No man or institution can destroy it with dirty lies: not even the BBC! Continue to rest in peace brother and thanks for being such a blessing to the Church, the Christian faith, humanity and our beloved nation Nigeria. We are and shall always be very proud of you.”