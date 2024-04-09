Tinubu’s Camp Knows Wike Cannot Be Trusted With Power – Momodu

Advertisement

A former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, on Tuesday, openly criticised the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for alleged disloyalty to the PDP.

Momodu’s accusations highlight a deepening rift within the party, underscoring the political tension following the 2023 presidential election.

Despite serving in President Bola Tinubu’s APC-led administration, Wike remains a PDP member, a situation that has stirred controversy and distrust in political circles.

Momodu claims that even the president’s camp is wary of Wike’s allegiance, signaling a broader mistrust that transcends party lines.

Wike’s political journey took a contentious turn when he supported APC’s Tinubu in the 2023 elections, following disagreements within the PDP regarding the nomination of Atiku Abubakar, a northerner, as the party’s presidential candidate.

This move, coupled with his subsequent appointment as FCT Minister, has placed Wike at the center of political discourse, questioning his fidelity to the PDP.

Despite the turmoil and calls from certain quarters within the PDP for disciplinary action, the party has yet to officially sanction Wike.

Momodu, a prominent figure and publisher, expressed his disapproval of Wike’s actions, accusing him of undermining the PDP’s unity and strength.

He said on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s breakfast show Sunrise Daily, “Wike feels he is fooling Tinubu and his people. But Tinubu’s people know him very well.

“There is no Nigerian today who does not know that Wike cannot be trusted in any matter especially if it affects his interest in power. For him, power is everything. Money is everything.”