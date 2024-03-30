I Cannot Help Anybody At The Moment – Dele Momodu Makes Public Announcement

Advertisement

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu has sent a message to those asking him for help.

Speaking via social media, Momodu explained that he is presently not in a position to help anybody.

The publisher explained that he is currently overwhelmed by his personal projects, adding that he has to be disciplined and focused.

He explained that the reason why he is refusing to pick the calls of some people is because he is too pained to say no to them.

He wrote: “SINCERE APOLOGIES… It has become necessary for me to offer apologies to those who have asked me for one support or the other in recent times for my inability to help.

“God is my witness, I’m currently overwhelmed by my own projects that require absolute discipline and focus. I pray that God will help me to be able to bless those who genuinely need help.

“If I have not picked your call, it is because I feel too pained to say NO to you. It is a sign of my respect for you, and not of disdain. I’m a man of modest income and I always try not to overstretch my luck. I wish for your kind understanding at this difficult moment…”