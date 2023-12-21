Rivers Crisis: It Was Absurd For Tinubu To Have Intervened In A Constitutional Matter – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momdu, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has no constitutional right to have waded into the political crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reports the crisis, which has caused a lot of political tension in Rivers state, saw Governor Siminalayi Fubara face-off against his predecessor and the serving Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

However, President Tinubu, on Monday, resolved the lingering political impasse in the state during a meeting with Wike, Governor Fubara, former governor Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders held at the State House in Abuja.

Some resolutions were reached and agreed upon by the stakeholders, who signed off after the meeting in the Aso Rock Villa.

In an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, Momodu said President Tinubu’s intervention in the Rivers crisis is absurd, illegal and constitutional, adding that the Constitution does not back the president to intervene in state matters.

The media entrepreneur alleged Wike misled the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to dump the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also asked 11 commissioners to resign.

Story continues below advertisement



He said: “Some people were being misled by Wike who asked them to resign. This is the situation in Nigeria’s politics.”