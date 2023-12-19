‘Tinubu’s Directive Is Absurd’ – Dele Momodu Fumes Over Resolution Of Power Tussle Between Fubara, Wike

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has frowned at President Bola Tinubu’s directives on the resolution of the Rivers State crisis after a meeting with Governor Sim Fubara, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), Nyesom Wike and other stakeholders.

Naija News reported that part of the resolution reached was that all impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Fubara by the State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

Also, all matters instituted by Governor Fubara and his team at the court shall be withdrawn immediately, and the governor shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the State Assembly.

Another resolution reached at the meeting was that the leadership of the Rivers Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside 27 members who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, it was resolved that the Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference or hindrance from the Executive arm of government.

It was resolved that the Rivers Governor shall re-present the state 2024 budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly and the names of all the commissioners who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval.

Reacting to the development, Dele Momodu, in a post shared on Instagram, argued that President Tinubu cannot preside over issues regarding both state and federal levels or internal wrangling regarding the opposition parties.

The veteran journalist claimed that it is another attempt aimed at forcing a one-party dictatorship on Nigeria, and the opposition party must vehemently oppose it.

He added that Tinubu would have been applauded if he had the courage and fairness to call Wike to order and work as a federal Minister rather than interfering with issues of Rivers State.

He said, “No President can be a Headmaster of both State and Federal…What manner of Democracy are we practicing that allows a President to intervene in the internal affairs of opposition parties and over-rules the Constitution unchallenged, and our politicians comply as if they are in a slave camp… Opposition parties must vehemently oppose this brazen attempt at forcing a one party dictatorship on Nigeria. The directives to RIVERS STATE by a Federal President is really absurd in legal terms…

“GOVERNOR BOLA AHMED TINUBU fought endlessly for the fundamental rights and the independence of Lagos State against the interference of PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO between 1999 and 2007, and went as far as the Supreme Court.

“The Governor of Rivers State has the full rights to defend his state against the suffocating strangulation of any godfather in the overriding interest of his people… Those defending the ongoing rascality neither know their contemporary history nor appreciate what freedom entails… No President can summarily reverse the decision of a legal process that seeks to protect the sanctity of separation of powers… TINUBU would have been applauded if he had the courage and fairness to call his querulous benefactor NYESOM WIKE to order, and getting him to work as a federal Minister. No soul could have done to WIKE what he’s doing to FUBARA today.”