‘I’m Happy Wike Has Boxed Himself In A Political Dead End’ – Dele Momodu

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has asserted that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has boxed himself in a political dead end while serving under the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain made this known in a post via Instagram on Thursday while reacting to Wike’s media parley with journalists in Abuja.

Wike addressed the speculation of dumping the PDP, stating, “I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Have you ever seen me change anything?”

His assertion comes amidst his noticeable absence from PDP meetings and campaign activities, especially in recent off-cycle elections. However, Wike expressed no regrets over his decisions, emphasizing the importance of moving forward.

In response, Dele Momodu said Wike’s inability to secure the party’s presidential ticket prompted his decision to support Tinubu.

According to him, Wike chose Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, because he hoped to continue as a third-term governor by proxy.

The PDP chieftain faulted those still condoning the excesses of the former Governor in the opposition party.

He wrote, We must continue to debunk these lies…

“1. Nobody went against the Constitution of our party PDP. Wike and his friends manipulated it and threw away the zoning arrangement, hoping to favor him. Wike’s campaign for a Southern Presidency was only about WIKE. He and his cronies had enough resources to block all roads to the South and reserved the Southern ticket exclusively for WIKE. PETER OBI got the message early enough and dumped our party. WIKE hired Chairmen. WIKE fired them. After WIKE lost the primary, he was willing and ready to be picked as Vice Presidential candidate. He only became inconsolable after he lost that slot too. It is his legitimate right to be angry and he retaliated mercilessly by supporting TINUBU, which was also his legitimate decision.

“2. WIKE supported his personal choice of FUBARA for the gubernatorial election only because he hoped to continue as a 3rd term Governor, by proxy. When FUBARA finally found his voice, WIKE sent thunder after him. The Governor is still not sitting comfortably in his office nearly one year after being sworn in, just because of the massive ego of one man WIKE.

“3. What manner of cruel audacity can make a man speak so boldly about being a member of PDP when you’re already working for your idol in APC, and even boasting that nobody can challenge you in 2027? I do not blame WIKE. I blame those who have condoned his excesses, endlessly, in PDP. WIKE is left with only one desperate mission, a total annihilation of PDP, on behalf of one master he knows he cannot challenge, TINUBU. It gladdens my heart that WIKE has boxed himself into a political dead end, by cutting his nose to spite his face. The best he can be is to continue his role as an APC mole because he prefers to reign in hell than to serve in heaven. That is the way the cookie crumbles… Sad.”