TB Joshua: ‘Megachurch Leader Raped And Tortured Worshippers’ – BBC Finds

A two-year investigation by the BBC, in collaboration with international media platform Open Democracy, has unearthed disturbing allegations of widespread abuse and torture within the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), led by the late Nigerian televangelist, TB Joshua.

The investigation spans nearly two decades, revealing harrowing accounts from former church members across various countries.

The testimonies from over 25 ex-church members, including five from the UK, depict a harrowing pattern of atrocities, including rape, forced abortions, and physical violence.

The most recent accounts date back to 2019, with many victims describing their ordeal as akin to being in a cult.

One of the British victims, Rae, recounted her experience after joining the church at 21.

She described severe sexual assault by Joshua and prolonged solitary confinement within the church’s compound in Lagos.

Rae’s story mirrors the experiences of other interviewees, including Jessica Kaimu from Namibia, who alleges she was raped by Joshua at 17 and forced to undergo multiple abortions.

The investigation further revealed instances of fake “miracle healings” and the manipulation of followers by Joshua.

Victims reported being stripped, beaten with electrical cables and horsewhips, and routinely deprived of sleep.

According to BBC, its crew faced hostility, including being shot at by church security, while attempting to gather footage in Lagos.

SCOAN continues to operate globally under the leadership of Joshua’s widow, Evelyn.

Despite the serious allegations, the church has denied previous claims against TB Joshua, stating, “Making unfounded allegations against Prophet TB Joshua is not a new occurrence… None of the allegations was ever substantiated.”

The UK Foreign Office, while not directly responding to these specific claims, emphasized its commitment to addressing reports of crime, including sexual assault, against British nationals overseas.

This BBC investigation marks the first time multiple insiders have publicly spoken out against the abuse within SCOAN.

The revelations have raised significant concerns about the unchecked power and influence wielded by religious leaders like TB Joshua and the need for more stringent oversight of religious institutions to prevent such abuses.