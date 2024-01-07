Ogun: Couple Arrested For Killing 45-Year-Old Man

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a couple, Moses Mba and his wife, Florence, in connection with the death of a 45-year-old man, Mark Kalu.

This incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, occurred on October 8, 2023, at the Osiele market in Abeokuta, located in the Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the couple engaged in a heated altercation with Kalu at the market.

The dispute escalated, resulting in Kalu sustaining serious injuries. Tragically, these injuries led to his death on the following Saturday, marking a grim conclusion to the altercation.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed the details of the incident in a statement released to journalists on Saturday night.

The community has been left in a state of shock and grief following the untimely death of Kalu.

The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the consequences of unresolved disputes. The police are calling for calm as they continue their investigation, ensuring that justice is served.

The statement reads, “The Divisional Police Officer in Odeda in Abeokuta have received a report of a death incident, that one Mark Kalu, aged 45 years old, died today, January 6th, 2023, at about 0700hrs.

“It was alleged that the deceased sustained injuries during a fight that occurred on October 8, 2023, at Osiele market. The altercation took place in the market square between the late Mark Kalu and a couple, Moses Mba, aged 50 years old, and his wife, Florence Moses, aged 40 years old, leading to the death of Kalu.

“Efforts were made by the Babaloja of Osiele and the Igbo community leader to mediate and find a peaceful resolution.

“However, the suspects have now been taken into custody to facilitate a preliminary investigation into the incident. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Federal Medical Center in Idi Aba for autopsy.”