Ganduje, Other Party Chieftains Formally Receives Senator Ewuga Into APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, welcomed a former State Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sen. Solomon Ewuga and other party members into the broom camp yesterday in Lafia.

Along with members of other political parties, Ewuga, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

During the receiving event, Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State, spoke and referred to Ewuga as a resource for the nation and Nasarawa State.

He said that the party he led would make amends with any disgruntled members and ensure those who left were brought back to fortify the party’s position in the next elections.

In order to prevent unnecessary strife from forming, he further pledged to advance internal democracy and provide fairness for all participants.

“We have a blueprint that would ensure that the party wins all the 36 governorship seat in future elections,” Ganduje said.

Story continues below advertisement

In his remark, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, appreciated the efforts of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the National Chairman of APC and other leaders as well as the defectors.