Many Feared Dead In Anambra Boat Mishap

Numerous people, including women and kids aboard an unidentified boat, are dead after a boat capsized on the River Niger.

Naija News reports that people were seen attempting to rescue the victims from the river close to the shores of Onitsha early on Sunday morning, according to reports.

The passengers were said to be coming from Kogi State, even though the precise number of casualties could not be officially determined when this report was filed.

When reached, the spokesman for the Anambra State Police, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, verified the development and stated that the situation was under control.

Ikenga said, “The situation is under control. Our marine operatives, on getting the distress call about the incident, responded swiftly. We were able to rescue over 30 of the passengers alive and recovered the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the sea and the capsized boat.

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi State, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred. Meanwhile, the cause is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is ongoing, please.”

