INEC Promises Free Rerun In Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State has stated that it is prepared for a smooth re-run of elections in 21 polling units across the state.

Naija News reports that INEC scheduled the rerun for February 3, 2024, in light of the Court of Appeal’s nullification of the initial elections in the state’s affected polling units.

During a media engagement held at the commission’s office in Awka on Thursday in the buildup to the rerun elections, the state’s INEC resident electoral commissioner Elizabeth Agwu, assured registered voters of their safety.

Agwu tasked voters to turn out in large numbers for the House of Representatives rerun election, which is scheduled to take place across 21 voting places in the state.

She stated that security will not be an issue because both people and material resources, including security personnel, have been deployed in the locations where the elections will take place.

She also promised voters that their ballots would be counted and that no one would be intimidated or disenfranchised.

Agwu said, “The rerun election will take place in 16 polling units at Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area to determine the winner of Orumba North and Orumba South federal constituency.

“Election will also be held and five polling units at Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area to determine the winner of Nnewi North and Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituencies.

“The total number of registered voters at the affected polling units in Nnewi North are 97,438 while that of Orumba North is 161,914 voters.

“Do not be compromised. Vote for the best candidates that can represent you well. Do not say you won’t vote again because anyone is leading before. If you know the candidate you voted for before is still the same person you will vote for, come out to vote for him or her again.

“If you want to vote for another candidate, you are free to do so too. The election is going to be free, fair and credible. You will not be intimidated or molested by anyone. There will be enough security. Do not allow anyone to use you as a thug or scapegoat.”