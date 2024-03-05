One Die, Eight Injured In Anambra Road Crash

One person has reportedly died in a ghastly accident that occurred along the Owerri-Ihiala Expressway by the Ihiala Local Government Area secretariat, Anambra state, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the collision happened at noon and involved two God is Good Logistics cars as well as the driver of a commercial bus, a Nissan Caravan.

Naija News reports that eyewitnesses claim that the Ford driver lost control of the car while driving at high speed due to a front tyre blowout, causing him to crash into the rear of the Nissan that was in front of him.

11 persons, including seven male adults and four female adults, were reportedly involved in the accident; two people were rescued unharmed, one male adult died, and four male adults and four female adults were injured.

Confirming this development, the state’s acting Sector Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Margaret Onabe, stated that speed and loss of control were most likely the causes of the deadly collision.

Onabe said, “A commercial driver identified as Francis Basil with a black Ford E-250 bus with registration number No: JJJ842YG belonging to God is Good Logistics, and a driver of a custom Nissan Caravan commercial bus identified as Orjiwuru Augustine with registration number: TTK518XA was involved in a fatal road traffic crash two poles before Ihiala LGA Secretariat by Owerri-Ihiala Expressway today March 5, 2024, at about 12:00hrs.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Ford vehicle was at speed, one of his front tyres pulled off, he lost control and finally crashed into the back of the Nissan that was in front.

“11 people comprising seven male adults and four female adults were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed, while four male adults and four female adults were injured and two people were rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.34 Ihiala Unit Command Anambra State rushed the victims to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala where one male adult was confirmed dead and his corpse deposited at the same hospital mortuary.

“The team in conjunction with policemen from Ihiala Divisional Police Station towed the crashed vehicles to the police station. Obstruction cleared and normalcy in human and vehicular movement restored.”