Three Feared Dead, 11 Rescued In Tragic Lagos Boat Mishap

A tragic event unfolded late Monday evening as a passenger boat overturned along the Ibeshe-Ikorodu channel in Lagos.

Sadly, three individuals, consisting of two males and one female, were found lifeless, while 11 others were successfully saved, Naija News understands.

It was gathered that the incident took place around 7.30 pm when the boat unexpectedly experienced a mechanical malfunction.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, verified the occurrence saying: “The agency responded to distress calls concerning a Passenger Boat which took off from Addax Jetty around 7 pm.

“On arrival, it was discovered that passenger ferry boat named Oluwaseyifunmi carrying 14 people had capsized due to a suspected mechanical fault and was rapidly submerged following its departure from the aforementioned terminal.

“A combined team of Water guards, the search and rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, and agency responders were mobilized to the scene of the incident, leading to the rescue of 11 persons alive who have been taken to Ibeshe Ferry Terminal for treatment.

“Three passengers were retrieved dead and Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU has been tasked with transferring their bodies to state mortuary,” Vanguard quoted Oke-Osanyitolu saying.

Naija News understands that LASWA and the relevant authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident’s cause, as per the information gathered.